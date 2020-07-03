Over 20 Russian air regiments rearmed with latest aircraft in Russia in past five years

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Over 20 air regiments of Russia’s Aerospace Force were rearmed with the latest aircraft in the past five years, Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Sergei Surovikin said on Friday.

"Over 20 air regiments were rearmed with the latest aircraft," the general said in an interview published in the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The structure of the Aerospace Force’s armament and military hardware has changed substantially over the past five years, he said.

Under the defense procurement plan, air formations have been annually receiving advanced aircraft since 2015, such as the latest Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-35S planes and upgraded MiG-31BM aircraft, and also Ka-52, Mi-28N, Mi-35M, Mi-8AMTSh and other combat helicopters, the commander said.