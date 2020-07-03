Russia’s latest air defense system to boost efficiency of repelling massive missile strike

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The delivery of the latest S-350 ‘Vityaz’ air defense missile system to the Russian troops will boost the efficiency of repelling massive cruise missile strikes four-fold, Russia’s Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel-General Sergei Surovikin said on Friday.

"Under the state armament program, further delivery of S-350 surface-to-air missile systems to the Aerospace Force is planned, which will help boost the efficiency of repelling an enemy’s massive cruise missile strikes on vital defense facilities four-fold," the general said.

The S-350 ‘Vityaz’ anti-aircraft missile system is designated to shield administrative and political centers, the country’s major facilities and areas and force groupings against massive aerospace attack weapons, including cruise missiles, tactical and theater ballistic missiles, he explained.

"As its major specifics, the system features a larger ammunition load of anti-aircraft missiles (a four-fold increase compared to the S-400 launcher) and increased firepower through the use of surface-to-air missiles with active homing warheads," the Aerospace Force commander-in-chief said.

The S-350 is also characterized by increased survivability as it employs two-three multi-purpose radar stations within an air defense battalion, he said.

The first set of S-350 systems was delivered to the Russian troops in late 2019.

The S-350 ‘Vityaz’ mobile multi-channel surface-to-air missile system has been developed by the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer. The system is designated to defend state, industrial and military facilities and groupings of forces against the strikes of modern and future air attack weapons. The system is capable of striking targets within a range of over 120 km and at altitudes of more than 30 km. The system can be deployed from a march within five minutes.