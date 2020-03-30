Artillery troops fire Tyulpan heavy mortars in southern Russia drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 30. /TASS/. The artillery units of the Southern Military District’s 58th all-arms army stationed in North Ossetia and Ingushetia live-fired Pion self-propelled guns and Tyulpan heavy mortars during drills, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"The artillery personnel of the motor rifle formation stationed in North Ossetia and the artillery units stationed in Ingushetia held a large-scale live-fire exercise at the Tarskoye training range, firing high-explosive fragmentation shells from Pion self-propelled guns and Tyulpan heavy mortars against a notional enemy’s dug-in command posts, underground ammunitions, fuel and lubricants depots," the press office said in a statement.

The artillery troops also accomplished the assignments of conducting barrage fire from Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems, with the target aiming carried out in the automatic mode with the help of satellite navigation and the ballistic data calculation program. The artillery troops received the target coordinates from unmanned aerial vehicles, the statement says.

The drills involved over 1,500 troops and about 100 items of missile and artillery armament, military and special hardware, the press office reported.