Russian Defense Ministry dismisses rumors of air strikes in de-escalation zone Idlib

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed reports Russian planes have carried out strikes in the de-escalation zone Idlib in Syria.

"Since the ceasefire in the de-escalation zone Idlib took effect on August 31 Russia’s Aerospace Force and Syrian Air Force have carried out no combat missions against targets on the ground," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry said that Reuters reports Russian planes attacked the mountain Jabal al-Akrad were "another fake."

Earlier, Reuters reported two air strikes against this mountain in northwestern Syria, adding it remained unclear if Russian and Syrian air forces had resumed combat operations. A spokesman for one of the rebel groups was quoted as saying he was certain the strikes were carried out by Russian planes.