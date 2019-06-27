Russia’s top brass inks deal on delivery of missiles for Iskander-M launchers

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has concluded a state contract with the Novator Experimental Design Bureau on the manufacture and the delivery of 9M728 cruise missiles for Iskander-M launchers, according to the documents signed at a ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin at the Patriot Park on Thursday.

Russia’s top brass also signed a contract with Tecmash Scientific and Production Association on the manufacture and the delivery of remote-controlled mine-laying engineering vehicles. The Moscow-based Avangard Machine-Building Factory was awarded a contract on the delivery of 48N6P-01 surface-to-air missiles.