Iranian MFA denies recent contact with US special envoy Witkoff

DUBAI, January 28. /TASS/. Iranian representatives have not held talks with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"There have been no talks between me and Witkoff in recent days. We have not sought negotiations," the top diplomat noted, as quoted by the Mehr news agency. "Of course, there are countries that act as mediators and consult with us; we are in contact with them," he added.

On January 21, Witkoff told the CNBC TV channel that there are currently no negotiations between Washington and Tehran but the two countries have had contact. The US special envoy emphasized that the deal with Iran is essential, otherwise it would not be "such a good day for that country or for the world at large.".