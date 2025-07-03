At least 118 people killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over past day — health ministry

CAIRO, July 3. /TASS/. As many as 118 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 118 bodies and 581 injured people were taken to hospitals," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel. The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7, 2023 has approached 57,130, with 135,173 people injured, the ministry added.

On May 18, Israeli officials said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had entered the decisive phase of the Gideon’s Chariots military operation aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza. According to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "ground forces are advancing deep into the Gaza Strip," carrying out "targeted strikes against Hamas structures and occupying key positions."