India shoots down several Pakistani planes — air force spokesman

NEW DELHI, May 11. /TASS/. India has shot down several Pakistani aircraft, preventing them from entering the country's airspace, Air Marshal Avadesh Kumar Bharti said at a briefing.

"Their planes were not allowed to fly over our border," he said. "We definitely shot down several planes, and they have suffered losses on their part."

Bharti declined to talk about the losses of the Indian Air Force.

"We are still in a fighting situation, and if I comment on something, it will become an advantage for the enemy, and we do not want to give him any advantage at this stage. All I can say is that we have achieved our goals, which we have chosen, and all our pilots have returned home," he said.

Indian-Pakistani relations soured after an April 22 terrorist attack in a union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese.

On the night of May 7, India attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, calling this operation Sindoor.

In response, Pakistan launched a large-scale military operation, Banyan ul-Marsus (Wall Covered With Lead).

On Saturday, New Delhi and Islamabad agreed on a ceasefire.

There was also an agreement to cease all shooting and military operations on land, in the air and at sea from 17:00 Indian Standard Time (14:30 Moscow time). However, a few hours later, drones were spotted in several cities of Jammu and Kashmir, while in Punjab air defense systems went off, and electricity was cut off.