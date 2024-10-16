China and Russia should boost strategic trust within SCO platform — Chinese Premier

BEIJING, October 16. /TASS/. China and Russia should strengthen strategic trust and ensure win-win cooperation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) platform, Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Islamabad.

"China and Russia should, through close contacts and cooperation, encourage SCO member states to continue holding high the banner of the ‘Shanghai Spirit’," the Chinese Foreign Ministry website quoted Li Qiang as saying. He noted that it is necessary to strengthen mutual strategic trust and firmly adhere to mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation.

Li Qiang added that Beijing and Moscow need to strengthen their unity, show even more initiative and strive to boost cooperation in various fields, including environmentally friendly industrial projects. According to him, the two sides should increase the activity of the SCO, promote cooperation among its members to be even more pragmatic, and the results achieved in this way to be more comprehensive.

On October 14, Li Qiang arrived in Pakistan for an official visit. During this trip, in addition to meeting with the leadership of the Islamic Republic, he is scheduled to attend the 23rd session of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states.