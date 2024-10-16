Prime ministers of SCO countries sign several documents after Islamabad meeting

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. Heads of government of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) signed a number of documents following the 23rd meeting of the Prime Ministers’ Council of the member states of the organization.

In particular, a final joint communiqu· was signed. The parties also approved several decisions of the Council of Heads of Government: on the report of the SCO secretariat on the events and meetings held within the framework of the implementation of the program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the SCO countries, on the execution of the association’s budget for 2023, on the budget for 2025.

A decision was approved on the staffing schedule of the SCO secretariat and the executive committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the SCO.

The prime ministers also signed a resolution on the concept for developing the "New Economic Dialogue" between the SCO member states and signed a protocol on amending the agreement on the procedure for forming and implementing the budget of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization dated December 1, 2017.