China to comprehensively cooperate with Russia in organizing BRICS summit — envoy

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. China will fully cooperate with Russia in organizing the BRICS summit in Kazan and in efforts to unite the Global South, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said at the opening of the Russian-Chinese conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"In a few days, Kazan will host an important event — the BRICS Summit. China will fully cooperate with the Russian side in organizing it, further strengthening the BRICS mechanism, uniting the global South and upholding international justice," he said.

The ambassador noted that China assumed the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) this year, while Russia holds the BRICS chairmanship. The two countries "firmly support each other" in these roles, he said. "We are promoting the alignment of the SCO and BRICS, working to ensure that it is truly the era of Global South countries in global governance," the diplomat added.

Zhang Hanhui also recalled that the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held this July. "It laid out systematic plans to further deepen reforms aimed at promoting modernization with Chinese characteristics. A clear signal was sent to the world that reform will not stop <...>," he said. "We are creating new opportunities for Russia-China cooperation, and we invite all our Russian friends to share these opportunities for China's development and contribute to the revitalization of our countries and the friendship between our generations," he added.

The Chinese ambassador emphasized that the West is trying to undermine the unity between Moscow and Beijing, but these attempts are doomed to failure. "Today's relations between Russia and China have been achieved with a lot of hard work, and we, of course, should pay close attention to this. The US, the West, persistently adhere to the strategy of dual containment of our countries, suppress Russia with all their might and compete to defeat China by any means necessary, constantly trying to undermine the unity of our countries, but all these attempts are doomed to failure. Russia and China will continue to uphold solid relations, and no matter what challenges and trials await us, we will not give in," Zhang Hanhui assured.

"No matter how unstable the international situation is, our relations and cooperation will move forward, will rise to an even higher stage of higher quality, will contribute to the interests of our peoples, as well as to the interests and peaceful development of the region and the world as a whole, and will make a new contribution to stabilization, certainty in the world within [the current] chaos and confusion," the Chinese ambassador concluded.