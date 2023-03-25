Erdogan, Putin discuss grain processing in Turkey, flour shipments to countries in need

ANKARA, March 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan touched upon the possibility of processing Russian grain into flour in Turkey for subsequent shipments to the countries in need at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Erdogan said in Istanbul.

"Before coming here, I held talks with Mr. Putin. I listened to Mr. Putin’s assessment of our mediation in the situation in Ukraine, as well as to how they are following the election in Turkey. They want the following: Russia sends wheat free of charge, especially for least developed countries, while Turkey should turn it into flour and deliver it to poor African nations as soon as possible," he said, aired by the TRT channel.