US must reconsider its position on Ukraine, not blame China — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, March 22. /TASS/. The US government must rethink its own actions and its position regarding the Ukrainian crisis before criticizing China, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday.

"China has always called for reconciliation and negotiations. The US claims that China’s position cannot be called fair. Is it fair to keep sending weapons to a battlefield? Is it fair to constantly increase the degree of escalation of the conflict? Is it fair to let the crisis engulf the entire world?" he noted.

"We recommend the US side to reconsider its own role in the Ukrainian issue, to turn away from the erroneous path of fueling the flames, and to stop shifting responsibility on China," the diplomat concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the US does not consider China an impartial side in the Ukrainian situation. Kirby explained that Beijing did not condemn Russia’s actions, did not stop buying Russian oil and energy, and the Chinese leader made a visit to Moscow, but has never talked to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.