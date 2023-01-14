Moldova’s Interior Ministry says rocket debris falls in country’s north

CHISINAU, January 14. /TASS/. Moldovan border guards have recovered rocket debris near the village of Larga at the border with Ukraine, the Interior Ministry wrote on its Facebook page (the Internet platform banned in Russia since it is owned by the Meta Corporation deemed extremist by Russian authorities) on Saturday.

"The missile debris was found by a border patrol of the Larga checkpoint," the post says.

The site of the missile landing was cordoned off and a sapper squad was summoned, the Interior Ministry said.