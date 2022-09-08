Charles, Prince of Wales becomes new king after Queen Elizabeth’s death

LONDON, September 8. /TASS/. Charles, Prince of Wales became the new monarch of the United Kingdom as his mother Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday.

Charles, 73, is the oldest heir ever to ascend the British throne. He assumed the title on the moment of his mother’s death, as, in accordance with the tradition, there is always a monarch in the UK. However, his coronation is expected to take place in a few months.

Within 24 hours, an Accession Council will convene to make a formal proclamation that a new monarch had ascended the British throne.

Among members of the Council is UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who assumed the post on Wednesday, along with other Great Offices of State (Chancellor of the Exchequer, Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary). It also comprises Privy Counsellors, members of the House of Lords, the Lord Mayor of the City of London and high commissioners of Commonwealth realms.

In a statement released by the Buckingham Palace in connection with Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Charles was referred to as the King, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall - as the Queen consort.