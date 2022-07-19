Russia, Iran, Turkey think Syrian conflict has no military solution — statement

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian and Turkish counterparts Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are confident that the Syrian conflict has no military resolution, according to a joint statement by the heads of state of the Astana Troika published on Tuesday.

"[The sides] reaffirmed their conviction that there could be no military solution to the Syrian conflict," the document said. The Astana Troika thinks that the conflict can only be resolved within the framework of a political process under the UN guidance and with the UN assistance.