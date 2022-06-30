Russian, LPR forces launch offensive towards Seversk after liberating several settlements

LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. The forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Russian troops have launched an offensive towards the city of Seversk after liberating a number of settlements in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, a source close to the LPR People’s Militia told TASS.

"The allied forces liberated the Spornoye settlement (in the Donetsk region - TASS), the Zolotarevka and Belaya Gora settlements (located south and southwest of the city of Lisichansk - TASS), and launched an offensive towards Seversk," the source specified.

LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said earlier that several thousand Ukrainian troops could have gathered in Seversk after retreating from Lisichansk and areas around the city of Slavyansk.