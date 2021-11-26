Kyrgyz special services suspect three parliamentary candidates of preparing for takeover

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Damir Suvanaliev, chief investigator of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB) of Kyrgyzstan, said at the meeting of the Central Election Commission that three candidates of the Green Party for the parliamentary election taking place on Sunday are suspected of plotting to take power by force, the news agency AKIpress reported Friday.

According to the agency, Suvanaliev said that the candidates have not been detained so far and asked the CEC to allow them to be brought to legal accountability. "Having discussed the issue, the Central Election Commission agreed to the request of the investigator of the State Security Committee," the report says.

Earlier on Friday, the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee reported that the agency and the Interior Ministry had exposed a criminal group plotting to violently seize power in the country. According to the committee, solid evidence has been received proving the criminal activities of a group of people "plotting the destabilization of the socio-political situation in the country after the elections and the takeover of power." A pre-trial investigation has been launched on this fact under the article "Preparation for the violent seizure of power" of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Kyrgyzstan will hold its parliamentary election on November 28. Fifty-four parliament members will run on party lists and another 36 will run in single-mandate constituencies. A total of 21 political parties and nearly 300 single-mandate candidates are taking part in the vote.