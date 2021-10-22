No separate mechanism for removing Taliban from list of terrorists in Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 22. / TASS /. Russia shares the view of the global community, in particular the UN, regarding the issue of removing the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) from the list of terrorist organizations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Yesterday, [at the plenary session of the 18th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club], the president commented on this issue and noted that since this was the UN’s decision, a separate mechanism could not be established in Russia," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

Peskov also confirmed that Russia relied on the opinion of the international political institutions. "Yes, the president has already mentioned it yesterday," the Kremlin spokesman noted.