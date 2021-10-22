Russia reports 37,141 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 37,141 over the past day to 8,168,305 total cases. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence stood at 0,46% over the past day.

In particular, over the past day, some 3,223 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 2,428 cases of the infection were recorded in the Moscow Region, 948 - in the Samara Region, 749 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 721 - in the Voronezh Region.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are currently receiving treatment, surged to 822,792, the crisis center noted.

Moscow daily cases

New coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 8,166 in the past 24 hours compared to 7,897 a day before to 1,753,847.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.47%, the crisis center said.

Seventy-nine coronavirus patients died in the Russian capital in the past 24 hours, registering the highest number of fatalities since July 29. Overall, coronavirus fatalities reached 30,537 in Moscow (1.74% of all the infections), the latest figures show.

Coronavirus recoveries in the Russian capital grew by 4,162 in the past day to 1,552,735. Currently, 170,575 people continue their medical treatment from the coronavirus infection in the Russian capital, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,064 compared to 1,036 the day before. In all, 228,453 patients died of the infection. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.8%.

Over the past 24 hours, 67 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 40 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 37 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 36 - in the Rostov Region and Bashkortostan.

Patients' recoveries

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia surged by 25,453 in the last 24 hours to 7,117,060.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries decreased to 87.1% of those infected, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past day, some 3,123 people were discharged from hospitals in St. Petersburg, 2,116 recoveries were recorded in the Moscow Region, 768 - in the Samara Region, 664 - in Crimea, 650 - in Bashkortostan.