Taliban delegation departs for Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan — statement

CAIRO, October 18. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) delegation departed for the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan, scheduled for October 20, the Taliban said in a tweet Monday.

"A high-level delegation, led by Acting Deputy Prime Minister mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, departed for Moscow to take part in the October 20 talks," the statement says.

The delegation also includes Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and a number of other acting ministers, the Taliban told TOLOnews earlier.

"We hope that the upcoming consultations will have a positive result in the political sense and will also lead to the recognition of the [Taliban government]," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said.

The Moscow Format has been established in 2017, based on the six-side consultation mechanism of special representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan.