Ukraine launches case against Russian general for events in Crimea in 2014

KIEV, September 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has indicted a Russian lieutenant general who allegedly oversaw the blocking of a military base in the village of Perevalnoye located in Crimea, the office reported.

"The commander of an air assault brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, who is now serving in the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces as lieutenant general, is suspected of committing deliberate actions to change Ukraine’s territory and state borders and waging an aggressive war," the statement says but does not mention the name of the general.

According to Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency, the indicted Russian general is Gennady Anashkin.