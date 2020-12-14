Electoral College vote to finalize US Presidential Election

WASHINGTON, December 14. /TASS/. Members of the US Electoral College will cast their vote for the President on Monday. The authorities of all states and the capital have already approved the results of the November 3 elections, according to which Democrat Joseph Biden won the support of 306 out of 538 electors and should become the 46th president of the country. Nevertheless, the current head of the Washington administration, Donald Trump, did not admit defeat and appealed to the courts with a demand for a recount of votes in a number of states. The actions of Trump’s lawyers were not successful, their appeals were rejected in the states, as well as by the Supreme Court. According to the latest data, more than 81.2 mln people voted for Biden, 74.2 mln - for Trump.

Formally, on November 3, people did not vote for the new president and vice president of the United States, but members of the electoral college. The deadline for the electoral college vote is enshrined in federal law - the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December. The voting time varies in each state - from 9:00 to 15:00 local time.