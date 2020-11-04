Aliyev says seven settlements adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh retaken by Azerbaijan’s army

BAKU, November 4. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces have retaken seven inhabited localities in three areas adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated Mirek and Kavdar villages of Jabrayil, Meshediismayilli and Shefibeyli villages of Zengilan, Basharat, Garakishiler and Garajalli villages of Gubadli," Aliyev wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians. Three ceasefire agreements have been negotiated so far, but almost immediately both sides begin blaming each other for violating the truce.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.