US election spending to hit record $14 bln

NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. The spending on the current US election race will reach $14 bln, double the corresponding figure in the previous election cycle in 2016, according to a report released on Wednesday by non-profit organization Center for Responsive Politics.

"The total cost of the 2020 election will nearly reach an unprecedented $14 billion, making it the most expensive election in history and twice as expensive as the previous presidential election cycle. That’s according to an estimate from the Center for Responsive Politics. The Center previously estimated the election would see nearly $11 billion in total spending. But an extraordinary influx of political donations in the final months — driven by a Supreme Court battle and closely watched races for the White House and Senate — pushed total spending past that $11 billion figure with weeks yet to go before Election Day," the report said.

According to the organization, "The massive numbers are headlined by unprecedented spending in the presidential contest, which is expected to see $6.6 billion in total spending alone. That’s up from around $2.4 billion in the 2016 race."