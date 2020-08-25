Syrian president instructs acting PM to form new government

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has tasked Acting Prime Minister Hussein Arnous with forming a new government, SANA news agency informed on Tuesday.

"President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday issued decree no. 210 for 2020 tasking Hussein Arnous with forming the Cabinet of the Syrian Arab Republic," the agency reported.

On June 11, al-Assad dismissed Prime Minister Imad Khamis, appointing Hussein Arnous acting Prime Minister. Arnous previously held the position of Syrian Minister of Water Resources. The overhaul in government leadership took place as the economic and financial situation in Syria deteriorated.