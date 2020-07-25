Moldovan leader sees no grounds for post-election disturbances in Moldova

CHISINAU, July 25. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon sees no grounds for mass riots, similar to the April 2009 events when pro-European party supporters stormed the country’s parliament.

"Any ‘revolution’ of this kind should have external support," Dodon said, answering to a TASS question during a news conference in his country residence of Condrita on Friday.

"At this point, I see no serious geopolitical reason to destabilize the situation in our country from abroad. I’m sure our partners in the east don’t need it, and neither do our partners in the European Union," Dodon said, adding that certain Moldovan politicians might benefit from this scenario if they lose the elections.

"Of course, some [people] here might [be interested in organizing riots]. But I don’t think that it would be possible without serious support from abroad. At the same time, I would like to assure you that no one is going to yield power like it was in 2009. We will act within the framework of the law," Dodon said.

In April 2009, supporters of pro-European parties, who were frustrated with the victory of Moldova’s governing Communist Party in the general election, staged protests in the capital of Chisinau, which ended up with them storming and raiding the parliament building and the presidential office. Flags of the European Union and neighboring Romania were hoisted on the buildings and slogans urging to unite the two countries were chanted.

Former Moldovan President Vladimir Voronin told the police not to open fire against the rioters, even though about 300 police were injured in the clashes, as the protesters were hurling cobbles at the officers, beating and setting them on fire. Law enforcement officers managed to oust the protesters from the city center only at night.

Later Voronin said that the riots were organized by those "who later staged Maidan [protests in Ukraine] and similar events in Azerbaijan." According to the former president, the United States, Romania and the Open Society Foundations (an international grant-making network founded by business magnate George Soros) were behind the protests.

After the riots, a coalition of three pro-European parties came to power in Moldova. Backed by Washington and Brussels, their leaders pledged to seek accession to the European Union. Nonetheless, their tenure was marred by an economic crisis and a series of corruption and political scandals. One of the coalition leaders - former Prime Minister Vlad Filat - was later sentenced for corruption. Another leader - oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc - fled the country following the change of power in June. Criminal proceedings were initiated against him, and international arrest warrants were issued.

The next presidential election in the country is scheduled for November 1. Incumbent president Dodon is seen as a frontrunner. His main opponent is former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, whom Dodon defeated in the runoff four years ago.