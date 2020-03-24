Washington to decide on resuming work of enterprises next week — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 24. /TASS/. Early next week, the US authorities will make the decision on when US enterprises should be allowed to resume their work, suspended amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump said.

"Our country wasn't built to be shut down," Trump told reporters during a briefing in the White House.

"We will be using data to recommend new protocols to allow local economies to cautiously resume their activity at the appropriate time," he said, adding that the administration will evaluate ways to move forward after the 15-day period of social distancing expires on Monday.