UN chief hopes Russian-Turkish agreements on Idlib will result in ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS, March 6. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed the hope that the agreements on the situation in Syria’s Idlib province reached by the Russian and Turkish leaders will lead to an immediate cessation of hostilities.

"The Secretary-General hopes that this agreement will lead to an immediate and lasting cessation of hostilities that ensures the protection of civilians in northwest Syria", reads a statement issued on behalf of the UN chief.