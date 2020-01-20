Ankara calls Berlin conference on Libya important step for establishing ceasefire

"The Berlin summit is important for establishing ceasefire in Libya and [launching] political settlement. An effective and multi-faceted diplomacy of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] has made Turkey one of key participants of the process. Turkey will pursue constructive and peaceful policy against proxy wars," Kalin wrote on his Twitter account .

ANKARA, January 20. /TASS/. The Berlin international conference on Libya is important for establishing ceasefire in the North African country, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

Putin hopes dialogue will continue on Libya and conflict will be solved

This is Ankara’s first official comment on the conference held in Germany’s capital.

The high-level conference on Libya was held in the German capital of Berlin on Sunday and was attended by the leaders of ten nations, including the Russian, Turkish and French presidents and the UK prime minister. The United Nations Secretary General, US Secretary of State, delegates from Algeria, Egypt, China and the United Arab Emirates took part in the conference as well.

Leaders of Libya’s conflicting parties, Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, and Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar also arrived in Berlin.

In their final document, the Berlin summit participants called for a lasting ceasefire in Libya, reaffirmed strong commitment to its sovereignty, suggesting the creation of a unified government and reforms for restoring the state system, which was eliminated by NATO intervention nearly ten years ago.