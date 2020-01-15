Tajik and Afghan security chiefs stress danger of destabilization for the region

DUSHANBE, January 15. /TASS/. Chairman of Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security Saimumin Yatimov has met with his Afghan colleague Zia Saraj and other representatives of Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security on Wednesday. The sides have discussed the situation in the region, noting that destabilization presents a danger for the region, Khovar news agency informed.

"The sides have expressed their concern regarding the fact that Afghanistan has turned into a battlefield due to the interference of certain international subversive forces. This factor creates risks for neighboring states," the message informs. "In light of the current situation, they have highlighted the direct threat of international terrorist groups, namely Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State (both outlawed in Russia - TASS), the Islamic Renaissance Party, Ansorulloh, the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, the Turkistan Islamic Movement (outlawed in Russia - TASS) and others."

The Tajik side thanked the Afghan security service for detecting and fighting terrorist groups tasked with committing attacks on the territory of Tajikistan.