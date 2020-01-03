Iran vows vengeance on those involved in killing of General Soleimani - security council

TASS, January 3. Tehran will do everything in its power to avenge the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Iran's National Security Council said in a statement on Friday on the outcomes of its emergency session.

"The US regime will be responsible for the consequences of this criminal adventurism," the statement reads. "This was the biggest US strategic blunder in the West Asia region, and America will not easily escape its consequences," the National Security Council stated, adding that Iran will exact "harsh vengeance" on those involved in the killing of the Iranian military commander.

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that a missile strike near the Baghdad airport killed the head of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. The operation was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the statement said.

According to the Pentagon, the strike was defensive, since it was aimed at protecting US troops in Iraq and other countries. Washington blamed Soleimani for allegedly approving a rally outside the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.