Moscow hails Minsk’s digital security initiative

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia hails Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s initiative to establish a "digital good-neighborliness belt," which envisages signing of multilateral information security agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"I fully support this logic. It is in line with Russia’s policy of establishing as many digital good-neighborliness ties as possible," he said after a join meeting of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries’ boards.

"We have such agreements with a range of countries on the bilateral basis. Moreover, we have such agreements within the formats of international organizations on the Eurasian continent and globally," he said.

He stressed that Russia and Belarus were among the countries most actively advocating the ideas of global digital security.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey, in turn, noted that the two countries were closely cooperating on these matters within international formats. "We have a corresponding agreement with Russia on cooperation in the sphere of information security," he recalled.

He said he thought there should be more such agreements so that a regional, or ultimately a universal, document could be reached.