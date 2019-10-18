Trump says Erdogan wants Syrian ceasefire to work

WASHINGTON, October 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that he had discussed the situation in Syria with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who confirmed that he wants the Syrian ceasefire to work, the US leader said on Twitter on Friday.
"Just spoke to President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] of Turkey. He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen," he said.
On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) slammed the operation as aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions. On October 13, SANA reported that Damascus had sent troops to northern Syria to counter the Turkish army.
On October 17, the US and Turkey reached an agreement to pause military activity in the region. Turkey agreed to suspend Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours in order for the Kurdish formations forming part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to leave the area of the border zone that Ankara aims to establish.