Trump says Erdogan wants Syrian ceasefire to work

WASHINGTON, October 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that he had discussed the situation in Syria with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who confirmed that he wants the Syrian ceasefire to work, the US leader said on Twitter on Friday.

"Just spoke to President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] of Turkey. He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen," he said.