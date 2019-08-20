Russia backs bigger role for African states in UN Security Council, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 20./TASS/. Moscow is committed to seeing more developing nations, including African countries, getting a seat on the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a joint news conference with Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchway after their talks on Tuesday.

"We also mentioned the ongoing discussion in the United Nations about the reform of the UN Security Council," the diplomat said. "Russia has reiterated its firm stance that addressing the issue of boosting developing countries' participation, including Asia, Latin America and certainly Africa, should be the main goal of this discussion," Lavrov stressed.