Militants shell settlements in two Syrian province in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone have shelled six settlements in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Hama in the past 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Alexey Bakin said on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Huaiz, Kfar Yahud, Kornaz, Jalama and Masyaf in the province of Hama, and the settlement of Jubb ez-Zarur in the province of Latakia," Bakin said.

He added that representatives of the Russian reconciliation center ensure the operation of ten checkpoints for the return of refugees.

Bakin noted that in the past 24 hours, Russian servicemen carried out two humanitarian operations — in the settlement of Tuem in the province of Hama and in the district of Hayy al-Qalasa in the city of Aleppo.