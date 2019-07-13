Normandy Four experts hold talks in Paris on Minsk accords - source in German cabinet

BERLIN, July 13. /TASS/. Experts of the Normandy Four group (comprising Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine) held talks in Paris on Friday night focusing on the implementation of the Minsk accords, a source in the Cabinet of Germany told TASS on Saturday.

"The meeting was focused on the steps needed to implement the Minsk agreements," he said adding that a lasting ceasefire should become the top priority.

No more details about the meeting has been provided.

The first talks of the Normandy Four group took place in France in June 2014 amid commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy. Then the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for the first time to find a solution to the conflict in the southeast Ukrainian region of Donbass. Since then, the Normandy Four group has held a series of phone talks and summit meetings, along with meetings of foreign ministers and other officials.