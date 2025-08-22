Russia’s Shnaider edges 2025 Monterrey Open quarterfinals win over Belgium’s Mertens

MEXICO, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Diana Shnaider has advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 WTA Monterrey Open tennis tournament in Mexico after a hard-fought quarterfinal against Belgian Elise Mertens.

In a match that lasted nearly three hours, the 3rd-seeded Shnaider, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, managed to defeat her 5th-seeded Belgian rival 3-6; 7-6 (8-6); 7-6 (7-4). The Russian is now set to meet unseeded Alycia Sparks from the United States in the semifinals.

Shnaider, 21, is currently ranked 22nd in the WTA Rankings. She holds four WTA titles, winning all of them in the previous season. Her best result in Grand Slams was reaching Round 4 of the 2024 US Open.

At the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she captured a silver medal in women’s doubles with partner Mirra Andreeva.

The 2025 Monterrey Open (WTA 500-class) is played on outdoor hard courts at Club Sonoma between August 18 and 23. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova remains the only Russian to have triumphed at this tournament, claiming the title in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2017.

Russian players’ neutral status at international tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations barred athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international events.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all scheduled tournaments in those countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also reaffirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from competing in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed players from Russia and Belarus to continue competing in WTA and ATP events, but only under a neutral status.