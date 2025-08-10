Russian Anti-Doping Agency receives 10 Therapeutic Use Exemption requests in July

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) received last month 10 applications from national athletes requesting TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemption) permits, an agency spokesperson told TASS on Sunday.

"RUSADA received 10 requests for Therapeutic Use Exemption permits in July," the spokesperson said adding that the agency also granted approval to 13 of the earlier submitted requests.

The total number of received applications for TUE permits since the start of the year amounted to 109 and this number includes 17 requests received in January, 13 in February, 24 in March, 16 in April, 13 in May, 16 in June and 10 in July.

The country’s anti-doping body reported previously that in 2024 RUSADA received 141 applications from national athletes requesting TUE permits, 117 in 2023 and 78 in 2022.

TUE is a term used by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which allows an athlete to legally consume a drug from the list of banned substances if an athlete is "required to take [the drug] to treat an illness or condition.".