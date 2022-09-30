Putin signs decree to ease getting Russian citizenship for foreigners in armed forces

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to ease getting Russian citizenship for foreigners that are enlisted in the Russian armed forces, according to a government website for legal data.

The decree takes force today.

Putin earlier signed a law that allowed foreigners that serve in the Russian army to apply for citizenship if they don’t have residence permit. It targets foreigners whose contracts with the Russian armed forces run for at least one year. The legislation amends the law On Russian Citizenship.

Foreign contract servicemen, according to the law, are also relieved of the requirement to permanently live in Russia for five years from the date of getting a residence permit as a condition for obtaining citizenship.