Vocational student plotting murder of classmates detained near Krasnoyarsk — source

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. A student from a vocational institute in the Krasnoyarsk Region who was plotting the murder of his fellow classmates over a conflict with them has been taken into custody. Among the items police confiscated are cartridges for an aerosol device, a makeshift triggering device, and several knives, a law enforcement source told TASS.

Earlier, after the conflict emerged at the vocational college, one student plotted revenge against his three adversaries.

"During the inspection of the suspect's place of residence, the police officers uncovered and confiscated cartridges for an aerosol device, a makeshift triggering device, and several knives that the suspect had planned to use as a murder weapon. At present, the young man has been taken into custody, all the reports have been transferred to the investigative authorities," the agency's interlocutor said.

TASS does not have any official comments from law enforcement agencies so far. According to the local media, it is referring to the student of Southern Agricultural vocational college.