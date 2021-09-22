Russia reports high ratio of people immune to COVID-19, says top sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The number of Russian citizens immune to the coronavirus is relatively high, noted Anna Popova, Russia's chief sanitary doctor on Wednesday.

"Right now, the proportion of people [enjoying immunity to COVID-19] is sufficiently high. Of course, we need this number to double, undoubtedly. Today, most of those that have immunity are vaccinated, others have recovered from the infection, but they are immune," she said during her interview on the NTV channel.

According to Popova, the number of people who changed their views on vaccines and got inoculated is growing daily. "We need to raise this number before the increase we are talking about," she stated.

The chief sanitary doctor also stressed that people immune to the coronavirus have more freedom. "A person with no immunity is vulnerable regardless of whether he had a PCR or not. Sometimes some people argue about what those with medical exemptions should do. They must take care of themselves since being outside without masks, hugging and other acts pose a threat to their health. People in poor health are in mortal danger. That is why today those who are immune have more freedom," Popova stressed, adding that soon sports and cultural events are likely to become more available to people with immunity to COVID-19.