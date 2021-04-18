Nearly 780 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered worldwide

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Patients around the world have received nearly 780 mln doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS on Sunday.

"As of April 12, according to the WHO, nearly 780 mln doses of the vaccine have been administered around the world. Despite the significant progress achieved in 194 countries and territories out of 220, which have launched vaccination campaigns, a notable misbalance remains in the global distribution of vaccines," Vujnovic said.

More than 87% of these vaccines have been administered in the countries with big revenues or revenues above the average, while countries with low revenues have received just 0.2% of doses.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than 140.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 3 mln people have died. To date, Russia has recorded 4,702,101 coronavirus cases, while 4,326,780 people have recovered and 105,582 have died, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. The country’s government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.