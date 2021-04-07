Moscow reports 1,585 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,585 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,747 cases recorded a day earlier, reaching 1,039,775, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rates stands at 0.15%.

Fifty-one COVID-19 patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, with fatalities rising to 17,027, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

Meanwhile, 1,551 patients recovered, a total of 953,402 people have recovered so far. Currently, 69,346 people in the Russian capital continue treatment.