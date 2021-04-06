Measures of Russia’s media watchdog against Twitter were correct, says official

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Measures of Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) to slow down Twitter traffic for not removing content prohibited in Russia were correct, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergey Kiriyenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"Fortunately, after Roskomnadzor began to apply restrictive measures - and it was done very correctly, so that users would not suffer, - for the first time in several years the company began the work (on removing prohibited content - TASS). The platform is not blocked, but the signal is slowed down," he said.