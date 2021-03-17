Maria Solozobova: performing together with Marta Argerich is like driving a Ferrari

In April, world number one pianist, Martha Argerich, will open the InClassica International Music Festival in Malta (one of the major classical music events in Europe) in a duet with the renowned Swiss violinist, Maria Solozobova. Their concert programme will include “Seascapes” by the festival’s resident composer, Alexey Shor, and Prokofiev’s “Second Sonata in D major”, which was originally written for flute and piano but rearranged for the violin with help from David Oistrakh. In this interview, the violinist talks about her amazing duet with legendary Martha Argerich, Alexey Shor’s varied music, unconventional teaching methods and two coinciding anniversaries. – Maria, together with Martha Argerich, you are set to open the anniversary InClassica International Music Festival in Malta. How do you feel about this? – Martha and I are delighted to be performing and we are excited by the program schedule. Stylistically, both “Seascapes” by Alexey Shor and Prokofiev’s” Sonata D major” complement Malta and I consider it an honour to perform at the InClassica opening together with my unique musical partner. Incidentally, by coincidence it is a double celebration, as not only is it the tenth anniversary of the Malta InClassica festival but it’s also Martha’s 80th birthday! – Is it true that you often perform in duet with Martha the Great? – Yes, quite often, indeed. We met quite by accident, The stars must have been aligned or something. At one time I had a recital with the South German Philharmonic Orchestra in Konstanz and a friend of ours, a lawyer, introduced me to a young pianist backstage. He said that we absolutely needed to get acquainted, as she was a really great performer. That person turned out to be Cristina Marton-Argerich, who is married to Martha’s nephew. Cristina and I immediately became friends and started playing music together and this eventually led to me meeting Martha. I have the Zurich Classical Highlights concert series, but it’s not easy to meet an artist of Martha’s caliber so I asked Cristina to give me an introduction. At the time, Martha’s festival was still being held in Lugano, so I went there, and after being introduced, we decided to meet and play a couple of pieces together just for pleasure, at home. We met at her place in Geneva. This is how it all began. – What music did you play during that very first meeting with Martha? – It was Franck’s “Sonata”. There is a story to go with this meeting: I got stuck in a traffic jam and was two hours late. Martha is a very unusual person: she hardly ever answers the phone, so she waited for me on the street - I mean, she stood there all that time, the small, fragile woman that she is. I was terribly embarrassed, as we hardly knew each other at the time and hadn’t yet become friends. When we first played the piece together it sounded so natural I could hardly believe it. We performed it perfectly from beginning to end on the first attempt and then she said, “Let’s go to the kitchen for some treats”. I was lost for words and couldn’t help but ask “Could we play it once more?” She turned around and asked: “What for?” I was again speechless but quickly came up with the answer, “Couldn’t we... Just for pleasure?”

Marta Argerich © Adriano Heitmann

Martha is a true joker. She is so effervescent and has this special sparkly look. She looked at me closely and said “All right” and we played it for the second time, in a completely different manner! It was incredible and I really enjoyed it. She feels music so deeply, so colourfully. Words can’t express how good it was. You really had to experience it to understand it. – I’ve listened a couple of times to Martha Argerich and her other music partner, Renaud Capuçon, performing Franck’s Sonata. I believe it was originally composed as a wedding present for Eugène Ysaÿe. – Yes, it was and before she played this sonata with Gidon Kremer with whom she performed for many years. Martha began her collaboration with Renaud Capuçon after Kremer. At the time we met she hadn’t been looking for new partners. I just got lucky because she is an incredible person who, despite being almost 80, is capable of playing like a 30 year old. – Even more than that, she performs with the highest degree of freedom, with truly unprecedented agogics. In fact, to say the word “plays” hardly justifies what she does with the instrument, as it is not so much about playing music but more about expressing her inner self. – When I perform together with Martha, it’s like driving a Ferrari. We do not need to rehearse: no one notices if we sight-read on stage. She can sense me - all the tempos, all the nuances - and I can feel her too. That’s why we don’t need to gel as a duo. Martha possesses a kind of magic that she is able to transmit to me. It is so exhilarating to recite with such a brilliant performer! She brings out the best in me. Everything flows: all the rubatos, contrasts, and onstage improvisation. If I was asked, “Would you do ten concerts with her for free?” - I would agree, without a moment’s hesitation. Thanks to her, I can now express myself through my music even better than before. – How do you feel about performing “Seascapes” by Alexey Shor at the opening of the InClassica festival? – It is going to be interesting because “Seascapes” is such an unusual, “chameleon” piece. It has several versions: for violin and piano, for violin and a chamber orchestra and for violin and a symphony orchestra. Each time it changes its coloring and transforms drastically, thanks to these various versions and instrumentation. It sounds so very different each time: one can perform it in so many ways that the audience would have no idea that it is one and the same piece. This was Alexey’s concept. Alexey Shor is a very interesting composer. There is so much freshness, positivity and joy in his music. Many of his compositions, “Seascapes” in particular, belong to the modern genre of music. I do not know of any other contemporary composer who could write in this vivid genre with such an individualistic and melodic manner. With the exception of Shchedrin and his “Humoresque” and “Imitating Albeniz”, I can’t think of anyone else. At the same time, Alexey composed entire musical cycles for piano, for violin, and even for orchestras. That’s a real rarity. His music should be performed in a modern, non-academic style with each musician interpreting it in his own way. In contrast, when it comes to the Concerto by Brahms, for example, everyone plays it in a common style. Here, however, you can change things slightly. For example, you may play Alexey’s pieces more playfully or masterly - either way, it works. In other words, you can make both candy and cake out of it! – I have exactly the same feeling when I listen to his music. Once I asked Alexey, why is it that one and the same piece performed by various musicians can sound like a completely different piece of music. Could it be that each of them adds some individual cadences? But, as it turned out, my assumption was wrong. – That’s the secret to Shor’s music. This is what sets him apart from other composers. For instance, nobody can say that I played “Seascapes'' like Haik Kazazyan or Ray Chen, or anyone else for that matter. I will give a 100% individual interpretation of it. When Martha and I play “Seascapes” at the opening of the InClassica festival it will definitely sound to the ear like something completely new. – Apart from the concerts, I believe that you will give several master classes within the framework of the Malta Classical Music Academy that will take place simultaneously with the festival itself. – That’s true. I’m very glad that the President of the European Foundation for Support of Culture, Konstantin Ishkhanov, came up with this idea of Malta Classic Music Academy. It is of great benefit to young musicians. Besides that, it has a very interesting format. It is not like other music festivals where musicians arrive, perform and then leave. In this case the young musicians will have the opportunity to take classes parallel to the concerts, which is a wonderful opportunity. There is nothing more satisfying than seeing your students transform into true professionals.