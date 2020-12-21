{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Sputnik V trials on people over 60 may be completed this week

On August 11, Russia became the first country worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on volunteers over 60 years of age may be completed by the end of this week, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

Read also
Kazakhstan launches production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

"Now they are already being completed, these are the last days of clinical trials of a vaccine on individuals over 60 years of age. We hope that at some point after [December] 23rd - 24th the trials proper will be over, the documents will be assessed by experts and a review of indications will take place," he said.

On August 11, Russia became the first country worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry. It passed clinical trials in June-July. Post-registration trials began in Moscow on September 7, the first vaccine was administered to volunteers on September 9. In all, 40,000 people participate in the program, with 10,000 of them receiving a placebo instead of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Bound to be successful: Putin upbeat on Russia’s effort with AstraZeneca on COVID vaccine
Putin recalled the use of the Russian polio vaccine in Japan when, many years ago, that country’s authorities questioned the advisability and efficacy of the drug
Read more
Russia working on ‘antidote’ against other countries’ future hypersonic weapons — Putin
The Russian president recalled that the United States had worked on the concept of a quick disarming strike by precision weapons on command posts
Read more
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
Read more
Kremlin spokesman on when Putin can be tough
The presidential press secretary recalled last week’s footage of the president’s meeting with the government on problems of food price hikes
Read more
Russia needs to protect borders given risks of smoldering regional conflicts - Putin
Russian President ordered to pay serious attention to information security, fight against extremism, corruption and economic crimes
Read more
Roscosmos ready to send an additional supply of oxygen to ISS in February, if necessary
Situation with the oxygen leak on ISS under control, General Director of the organization Dmitry Rogozin added
Read more
Most serious period of fighting against COVID-19 will end in few months, Moscow mayor says
Earlier, Sergey Sobyanin said that almost 13,000 patients with coronavirus remain in hospitals in Moscow
Read more
Vladimir Putin still does not use smartphone, spokesman says
While Putin does occasionally use the Internet, the head of state does not have too much time, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia, Saudi Arabia to ink cooperation roadmap in 2021
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak pointed out that "in 2020, our trade has grown by nearly 60% compared to last year"
Read more
Russia to build up support for Donbass, Putin says
That concerns support for production, solving social problems and infrastructure issues, Putin said
Read more
Trump believes he won’t need to invoke Insurrection Act
The 1807 bill permits the federal deployment of military force into the states to suppress insurrections
Read more
Coronavirus epidemic in Russia may end by spring or even earlier, top sanitary doctor says
It depends on everyone today, Anna Popova noted
Read more
US consulate general in Vladivostok shuts down, one in Yekaterinburg stops operation
A spokesperson for the State Department explained that the decision was made to optimize the operation of the US diplomatic mission to Russia
Read more
Russia reports highest coronavirus case tally over past two weeks
Currently, 521,862 people are ill in the country
Read more
Karabakh rescuers find bodies of 22 Armenian soldiers
Rescuers have removed the bodies from Goradiz, Jebrail, and Ishkhanadzor
Read more
Bumerang-platform armored vehicles to enter state trials in 2021
In April this year, the Military Industrial Company told TASS that the refined machines will have a larger body with better buoyancy
Read more
Intelligence agencies keep an eye on coup instigators — Kremlin
On Thursday, Putin said Navalny enjoys the support of US intelligence agencies
Read more
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Siberian city
No one was hurt
Read more
Russia plans to vaccinate 60% of its adult population against coronavirus
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel
Read more
Trump claims again Biden lost presidential election
Democrat lost all 6 Swing States, US Incumbent President stressed
Read more
Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket with OneWeb satellites launched from Vostochny spaceport
It will take about four hours to put the satellites in orbit
Read more
Russian officer dies during demining works in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Defense ministry, all possible assistance will be offered to his family
Read more
Sukhoi, MiG to account for 10% of global fighter jet market in 2021-2025, forecast says
Sukhoi will be in the top three of the world’s biggest fighter aircraft makers, according to the Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine's forecast
Read more
Russia’s Chumakov Center can develop a vaccine against any coronavirus strains - director
The pace of its mutation is not rapid, Aidar Ishmukhametov added
Read more
Issue of air service between Russia and UK under control
According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, all decisions on that matter will be announced when taken
Read more
Press review: Putin to hold annual news conference and US aims to push Russia out of Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 17
Read more
Russia weaning itself off oil and gas dependency, says Putin
The president especially noted that if someone wants to still view Russia as a gas station that image is no longer valid
Read more
Key points from Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
The conference lasted for 4.5 hours
Read more
Russian energy minister to meet with Iranian oil minister Monday
A source at the ministry told TASS that the meeting was arranged to introduce the ministers to each other
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will be completed with around 165 km left, says Putin
Construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters resumed on December 11 after an almost year-long shutdown
Read more
Putin explains why German defense chief wants to deal with Russia from position of force
According to the Russian president, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wanted to show "how tough she is"
Read more
Azerbaijan closes land border with Russia until March 2021
Since the start of the pandemic, Azerbaijan has documented 195,422 cases of COVID-19
Read more
Putin says Russian hypersonic weapons’ existence impacts global situation
Russia is developing the most advanced weapons, including the Avangard hypersonic missile system and the Tsirkon long-range hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile, the president said
Read more
Russia, Germany to hold talks on joint production of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccines
So for, two domestically-developed anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia
Read more
Russia and its vaccine ‘unpopular’ in the West due to unfair competition - Kremlin
Russia is not popular in the West in general, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Putin pledges to solve Crimea’s water supply problem
Read more
Russian army among world’s most efficient, Putin says
Its size has decreased but it has become much more effective, the president noted
Read more
Vucic eyes launching production of Russian coronavirus vaccine in Serbia
Now the Sputnik V is undergoing studies in Serbia’s Medicines Agency
Read more
White House cancels release of statement alleging Russia' involvement in cyberattack
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed earlier US allegations Russian hackers were behind those cyberattacks
Read more
Press review: Takeaways from Putin’s annual presser and White House eyes peacemaker role
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 18
Read more
Latest Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile systems go on combat alert in Siberia
Due to the systems, the Altai formation in Western Siberia has boosted its combat capabilities five-fold without expanding its staff, according to official data
Read more
Media: Chinese research institutes ink major agreements on scientific personnel in Sanya
The event was attended by representatives of more than 200 research organizations, enterprises and universities
Read more
Putin’s comments caution ‘foreign circles’ aiming to derail Karabakh deal, says Aliyev
According to the Azerbaijani president, the saboteurs are dissatisfied with Russia’s leading role in the ceasefire
Read more
Vladimir Putin names betrayal as worst sin ever
Speaking about the case of journalist Ivan Safronov, charged with treason, Putin noted that "the worst sin ever […] is betrayal"
Read more
Experts name S-500 air defense system as possible ‘antidote’ to hypersonic weapons
Russia is currently working on systems of countering hypersonic weapons, which other countries still do not have, Putin told reporters on Thursday
Read more
Russia plans to vaccinate elderly people against COVID-19 next week
According to the country’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the vaccine’s clinical trials on people aged above 60 are now nearing end
Read more
Launch of the Angara-A5 rocket went perfectly, Roscosmos Chief says
Dmitry Rogozin noted that the plans of the state corporation for the next year include creating one light and one heavy versions of Angara
Read more
Putin says Erdogan always keeps his word despite differing views
Read more
Russia deploys its super-fast MiG-31 interceptor aircraft in Chukotka
From December 1, groups of MiG-31 aircraft of the fleet’s naval aviation assumed combat duty in the Arctic
Read more
Russia to complete trials of next-generation armored vehicle in summer 2021
By now, Altet has fully completed preliminary trials
Read more
Pompeo concedes Russia is among US enemies
He also highlighted publications in certain US media about the "efforts in the cyber space" ascribed to Russia
Read more