Regions should stay ready to convert hospital beds to COVID-19 patients, Putin warns

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 28. /TASS/. "We would not like" to reorganize hospital units to treat COVID-19 patients, but regional governors will have to make those decisions if necessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"If more beds are to be put up, it must be done in case something needs to be reorganized. Certainly, we would not like to, since the work should be done in the current mode. However, but if there is such a need, will you please evaluate this necessity and consult with specialists of the Health Ministry, with your specialists, stay in touch with them during this period and make relevant decisions?" the president told regional governors at the Wednesday meeting with cabinet members.

Putin recalled that in certain regions about 95% of the hospital beds are already occupied. According to the president, not only has the coronavirus pandemic caused the problem, but also the current surge of flu and cold cases.

"I want to ask the heads of the regions of the Russian Federation, we follow, as Tatyana Golikova said, [the situation] in each region, we are helping and will be helping, but please do not forget about your responsibility and about what you should do at the soonest possible time. We must take very seriously what has to be done right now," the president emphasized.

To date, 1,563,976 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,171,301 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 26,935 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.