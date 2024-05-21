{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Growth investment in Russian IT solutions expected to double by 2030

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government Dmitry Grigorenko added that the government is currently actively working on the formation of a new national project Data Economy

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 21. /TASS/. The growth rate of investment in Russian IT solutions will double by 2030, according to forecasts presented by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"Dmitry Chernyshenko stated that it is critical to maintain the current pace of work by collaborating on the implementation of the new national project Data Economy and Digital Transformation. Forecasts indicate that investments in local IT solutions will double by 2030. He expressed confidence that these goals can be reached with continued coordination and intelligent use of digital transformation leaders’ resources" according to a statement from the Deputy Prime Minister's office.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government Dmitry Grigorenko added that the government is currently actively working on the formation of a new national project Data Economy. According to him, the stage of its development with the expert community, business, and heads of digital transformation of most federal departments is already finished.

In turn, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said speaking at the plenary session of the 9th conference "Digital Industry of Industrial Russia" (CIPR) that more than half of Russian companies will switch to using domestic software by the end of the year. "By December, over half of all companies will use domestic software to organize their activities. Although two years ago there were a little more than a third," he said.

Mishustin stressed that over four years, sales of Russian software have more than doubled, and ready-made package solutions have increased fivefold.

According to him, organizations in the electric power industry, oil and gas industry, general mechanical engineering and aircraft manufacturing are actively switching to them, but pharmaceutical production and shipbuilding are still lagging behind.

The Prime Minister recalled that the government, on behalf of the head of state, provides comprehensive assistance to the IT sector, which includes a preferential income tax rate, reduced insurance premium rates, separate preferences for employees and more.

G7 does not rule out seizing Russian assets, not only revenues from them — Cameron
UK Foreign Secretary noted that this week the G7 finance ministers will primarily discuss the use of revenues generated by Russian assets
Read more
Anything that comes out of Swiss conference on Ukraine trifling without Russia — Medvedev
"Clearly, the outcome of this get-together will be null and void: peace talks are never held with just one party to the conflict," the politician stressed
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian Baba Yaga drones more effectively with thermal imagers
According to CEO of Laboratory PPSh Denis Oslomenko, the Baba Yaga drone flies through Starlink and cannot be supressed
Read more
Iranian President’s funeral will be held in Mashhad on May 23 — Vice President
The Mausoleum of Imam Reza is located in Mashhad, the hometown of Raisi, a center of pilgrimage and one of the main shrines of the Shiites
Read more
Ukraine peace brokers should take note Zelensky’s legitimacy expired — Russia’s UN envoy
"It runs counter to common sense to discuss any issues, let alone sign any documents with leaders who have lost their legitimacy," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
FACTBOX: Iran confirms death of President Raisi in helicopter crash
All passengers and crew of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi were killed in the crash, according to Iranian Red Crescent Society head Pir Hossein Kolivand
Read more
Russia says its paratroopers seized Ukrainian strongpoint near Andreyevka
"Having demoralized the enemy with accurate strikes from grenade launchers and, having suppressed its firepower, the paratroopers under the cover of night entered the enemy stronghold," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Zelensky to extend election moratorium, his elimination by West likely — DPR lawmaker
Yelena Shishkina noted that Ukraine had seen usurpation of power - but not by Zelensky, who is not an independent political figure, but by the West
Read more
Borrell reacts to call to arrest Israeli PM
"All states that have ratified the ICC statutes are bound to execute the Court’s decisions," the top EU diplomat said
Read more
Polish PM says nine people arrested over alleged sabotage attacks at Russia’s request
"This concerns beatings, arson and attempted arson," Donald Tusk said
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky should be tried for war crimes, DPR head says
Denis Pushilin pointed out that it was Zelensky who gave criminal orders and took a position that seriously endangered both the residents of Donbass and the population of the rest of Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian troops leave positions in eastern Paraskoviyevka near Ugledar, says DPR
According to adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky, the Ukrainian military abandoned most of the bodies of dead soldiers in the combat area
Read more
Russia’s military superiority over Ukraine to grow, European intelligence thinks
The intelligence sources insist that Russia is purportedly planning to create a 1.5 mln-strong regular army by 2026 because it expects a standoff with NATO
Read more
Any regulatory acts in Ukraine are illegal, as those in Hitler's Germany — Medvedev
"In this case regulatory acts adopted by a criminal state cannot be considered law in its true sense," the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council explained
Read more
Top brass proposes specifying state borderline in Russia’s westernmost region
"This will alter the Russian state maritime border due to a change in the territorial sea’s external bounds," it says
Read more
Indian Army receives 27,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles — newspaper
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of a joint Indian-Russian venture to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in the country in March 2019
Read more
Zelensky hysterically demanded that Western countries "bring Russia to its knees" — Lavrov
The minister also called ridiculous the West's attempts to lure countries to the Swiss meeting on Ukraine and then address Russia with an ultimatum
Read more
Ukraine cannot provide heavy vehicles to new recruits — Forbes
The universal mobilization has been repeatedly prolonged in Ukraine since February, 2022
Read more
Ukraine uses weapons of almost all NATO states against Russian civilians — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya called the information about the conflict in Ukraine, contained in UN Secretary General’s report on protection of civilians in armed conflict a "regrettable example of double standards"
Read more
Liberation of LPR’s Belogorovka to expand Russian offensive — expert
"This is an important tactical success, which allows us to approach one of the special military operation goals: the complete liberation of Russia’s new regions," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Read more
Russian troops destroy 9,700 artillery guns in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian Battlegroup North units kept advancing deep into the Ukrainian army’s defenses in the Kharkov area over the past day
Read more
Zelensky may be target of assassination a la Hitler in 1944 — Medvedev
"However, it will change nothing either for the Ukrainians or for us," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council stressed
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian combat group in eastern Chasov Yar, says DPR
Despite intensive strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces and artillery, the Ukrainian military is still attempting to redeploy reserves to the town’s eastern part, according to the report
Read more
Kiev insists on unattainable demands for settlement — expert
According to Peter Kuznick, Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, Zelensky’s approval rating has dropped to approximately 60%, because "the Ukrainians are tired of war"
Read more
ICC making mockery of international law by seeking Netanyahu’s arrest — expert
Herman Zakharyayev stressed that both Russia and Israel are pursuing an independent foreign policy and are resolving their geopolitical problems
Read more
Zelensky claims his presidential terms not over yet
Under the Ukrainian Constitution, Zelensky’s five-year term ended on May 21
Read more
DPR collects evidence of Kiev's war crimes in Donbass — regional head
Denis Pushilin emphasized that the regional authorities have tried to appeal to international human rights organizations, but to no avail
Read more
Military exercise on preparation, use of tactical nuclear weapons kicks off in Russia
"Under the order of the commander-in-chief, a military exercise involving practice of preparation and use of tactical nuclear weapons started in the Southern military district under the supervision of the General Staff," the ministry said
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy calls on world community to put pressure on US, Israel
According to Vasily Nebenzya, the chances of moving the conflict into a diplomatic domain "look elusive"
Read more
Kiev deems dead fighters missing to avoid removing bodies from battlefield — Ukrainian POW
According to Andrey Lazarkevich, in the current situation Ukrainian servicemen prefer to surrender as prisoners of war
Read more
Moscow expects implementation of agreements with Tehran — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Russia and Iran would continue to develop their relationship gradually, including in terms of the tasks of "strengthening security"
Read more
Russia hopes Kakhovka HPP strike probe concerns HIMARS suppliers — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya noted that not only the Zelensky regime was responsible for the strike on the Kakhovka HPP, but also the "Western sponsors who continue to supply long-range weapons to the ruling clique in Kiev"
Read more
Raisi's helicopter equipped with full navigation, foreign minister boarded last minute
The helicopter was piloted by Army pilots, not the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Read more
World misses new opportunity to prevent arms race in space due to US, says diplomat
The United States once again demonstrated "real priorities in space aimed not at keeping it free of any weapons but at placing weapons in outer space and turning it into an arena of a military confrontation," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Lavrov welcomes Xi Jinping's proposal for Ukraine conference
The ministers discussed the results of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China
Read more
Turkish drone discovers potential fragments of Raisi’s helicopter — Anadolu
The IRGC Commander Lieutenant General Hossein Salami confirmed it
Read more
Putin spent 2 hours in meeting to help look for Raisi’s helicopter, Iranian envoy says
The Russian president said Moscow stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Tehran, Kazem Jalali said
Read more
EU intends to launch membership negotiations with Moldova, Ukraine on June 25 — media
The association's member states were ready to do this back in December, but the decision was postponed amid Hungary's disagreement and fears that the issue of EU enlargement could muddy the waters in the European Parliament elections to be held on June 6-9
Read more
End of Zelensky’s term to have no effect on Russia’s operation — Kremlin
The powers of the current Ukrainian president under the current Constitution expire on May 21
Read more
US rejects ICC’s legitimacy but uses it against enemies — Russian ambassador
"This is yet another example of double standards and a parade of American hypocrisy," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
UNSC fails to adopt Russia’s draft resolution on preventing arms race in outer space
Seven out of 15 UN Security Council members, including Russia and China, voted in favor of the resolution, while seven voted against and Switzerland abstained
Read more
Russia’s envoy to UN exposes Western lies in UNSC after Blinken’s visit to Kiev
Vasily Nebenzya said that this was not the only example of lies or understatements by Western representatives
Read more
China lodges protests with South Korea, Japan over Taiwan visit
The Chinese embassy in Seoul said the South Korean delegation’s visit to Taiwan "grossly violates the 'one China' principle and the spirit of the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea"
Read more
Russia urges US to abandon destructive policy course on CTBT — Zakharova
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, "the experiment does not contradict Russia’s understanding of a ‘subcritical’ test and therefore does not violate the provisions of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty or the US moratorium on nuclear tests"
Read more
Russian army engineers remotely destroy over 70 Ukrainian boats in Kherson area
It is reported that the Ukrainian military uses the Ptakhi Madyara group of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operators who try to remove discovered mines from rivers
Read more
Sending NATO instructors to Ukraine without Russia’s consent dangerous — expert
As Mark Episkopos notes, sending NATO instructors to Ukraine "without a larger strategy for ending" the fighting would be "a recipe for disaster" and would "bring NATO and Russia within a hair’s breadth of open conflict"
Read more
US confirms its intention to militarize space — Russian envoy to UN
"The United States and its allies with their typical cynicism were loudly proclaiming their adherence to peaceful space," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
European, US strategy on Ukraine fails completely — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto added that the sanctions have had a major impact on the European economy, and that Western European countries, which are "super proud that they got rid of Russian energy resources," are actually buying them indirectly
Read more
Putin holds telephone conversation with Iran's First Vice President after Raisi's death
The Russain leader "stressed that he knew Ebrahim Raisi well and thought highly of him as a reliable partner who made an invaluable personal contribution to expansion of friendly relations between Russia and Iran"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman echoes Putin’s stance on Zelensky’s legitimacy
The Russian leader voiced his position at a news conference in China
Read more
Russia says Pletenevka before liberation was used for shelling Belgorod Region
Ukrainian forces are now trying to destroy the settlement by occasionally shelling houses there with artillery, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Medvedev warns 'neutral' countries against participating in Swiss summit on Ukraine
"We will remember that," the politician warned
Read more
EU aid for Ukraine loses legitimacy together with Zelensky — French politician
According to the Ukrainian Constitution, Zelensky’s term as president expired on the night of May 21
Read more
NATO's attempts to create anti-Russian bridgehead in Central Asia worrisome — MFA
According to Sergey Overchenko, the US and NATO are trying to "entice" the Central Asian countries into so-called partnership programs and continuing unflagging attempts to bring their military infrastructure to the region
Read more
Russia’s strikes hammer Ukrainian troops, equipment in 95 areas over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 425 troops, a tank and two armored personnel carriers in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Rasisi’s helicopter passenger twice called to say he was feeling bad — senior diplomat
"Shortly after the accident, we managed to speak with Tabriz’s Friday Prayer Imam," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahdi Safari said
Read more
Over 20 decisions adopted at SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting — secretary-general
"The report of the SCO secretary-general on the work of the secretariat for the period from May 2023 to May this year was approved," Zhang Ming pointed out
Read more
Over half of Russian companies will use domestic software by year end — Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin stressed that over four years, sales of Russian software have more than doubled, and ready-made package solutions have increased fivefold
Read more
Kremlin finds US reaction to ICC’s demand for Netanyahu arrest warrant 'curious'
"On the one hand, we [Russia] do not support it, but on the other hand, of course, we are monitoring the situation," Dmitry Peskov highlighted
Read more
Russia creates sanitary zone to protect its cities from Ukrainian shelling — Kremlin
On May 17, Putin explained the Russian military's offensive in the direction of Kharkov by the Ukrainian military’s continued shelling of residential areas in the border regions, including Belgorod
Read more
West’s attempts to wall off Russia not 'sign of great intelligence' — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, this way, the West is attempting "to control as much space as possible, using blackmail, threats, sanctions and ultimatums"
Read more
Russia ready to help Iran investigate Raisi’s helicopter crash, Shoigu assures
On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Read more
Russian troops leveling out frontline in Kharkov area — local administration
The Ukrainian military is deploying reserves from "all areas it can draw" them, including the Kupyansk direction, Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Kiev recognizes regular arms supplies won’t tip balance on frontline — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the situation the Ukrainian soldiers find themselves in is "rather difficult"
Read more
Russia to rely not on 'Western guarantees' but on its army — Medvedev
"Any newly-minted Fuhrer' of the Ukrainian Reich is capable of tearing it up at any moment for opportunistic reasons," the politician noted
Read more
Thousands of Ukrainian prisoners apply to join military
The bill allowing inmates to be mobilized was signed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on May 17
Read more
Zelensky usurps power in Ukraine, Medvedev says
The constitutional powers of the current Ukrainian president expire on the night of May 21
Read more
Press review: Kiev eyes expanded strikes on Russia and takeaways from Putin's China visit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 20th
Read more
Ukrainians have long lived in unlawful state — Medvedev
"They have not lived in a state of law before and now everything will stay as it is," the politician said
Read more
Venezuela on its way to joining BRICS — Maduro
The Venezuelan leader added that "BRICS is a new world, without hegemony, a new bloc of power"
Read more
DPR’s head calls for eliminating Western combat vehicles supplied to Ukraine
Denis Pushilin noted that the exhibition presents only a small part of what has been destroyed by Russian troops
Read more
Medvedev sees no chance of Kiev winning even it fights until 'last Ukrainian'
Dmitry Medvedev believes that "the population of a broken Ukraine realizes this only too well," noting that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky canceled the country’s presidential election knowing that he would likely "lose spectacularly"
Read more
State Duma speaker to represent Russia at farewell ceremony for late Iranian president
Ebrahim Raisi will be buried in his birthplace, Mashhad, northeastern Iran, on May 23
Read more
Putin, Xi firmly said NO to Western diktat — expert
Alexey Maslov described as an important outcome China’s statement that it was meaningless to participate in the peace conference in Switzerland without Russia
Read more
Press review: Political fallout from Raisi's death and Zelensky's term officially over
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 21st
Read more
20 Russians killed, 115 injured over week due to Ukrainian shelling of border regions
Rodion Miroshnik said that in total, the Ukrainian armed forces fired at least 2,109 rounds of ammunition at civilian targets in Russia’s frontline areas last week
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
US Congress considers sanctions against ICC — House Speaker Johnson
"The ICC has no authority over Israel or the United States, and today's baseless and illegitimate decision should face global condemnation," the speaker said
Read more
End of Zelensky’s presidential term renders him illegitimate — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov pointed out that the Ukrainian constitution was crystal clear about the five-year presidential term
Read more
Risk of nuclear conflict at its highest in decades — statement of 23 countries
The statement emphasized that nuclear weapons make up 90% of the global stockpile of highly enriched uranium
Read more
Szijjarto calls 'crazy' statements by European politicians about sending troops to Ukraine
The Hungarian foreign minister believes that "everything must be done in order to avoid any kind of direct confrontation between NATO and Russia"
Read more
Russian troops leveling out frontline in Kharkov area — local administration
Volchansk is strategically important and that it why the Ukrainian army is bringing in "very serious forces" and "trying to counterattack," Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Russian forces not to let Ukraine hold on to Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkov — commander
It is stressed that these are "originally Russian territories and it is unlikely that Ukraine manages to retain them"
Read more
ICC decision rescues Netanyahu’s political career — Politico
It is reported that Benny Gantz is considered to be the politician who can end Netanyahu’s political career
Read more
SCO countries see Western attempts to take control of Eurasia — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, NATO and EU officials are seeking to introduce their institutions in Eurasia and make the countries of the region obey their rules
Read more
Slovak PM conscious, capable of communicating — hospital administration
An armed attack on Robert Fico took place in the western Slovak town of Handlova on May 15
Read more
Lavrov to attend meeting of SCO foreign ministers
The ministers will also consider candidates for new SCO secretary general and director of the executive committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Organization
Read more
Int’l presence at funeral ceremony for late Iranian President Raisi not envisioned
It is reported that several thousand people are taking part in the procession
Read more
Ukraine’s real losses should be counted in millions — ex-Polish army general staff chief
"The Ukrainians are losing this war," Rajmund Andrzejczak said, describing the situation as "very, very dramatic"
Read more
Russian MP calls for responding to Ukraine’s drone attack by offensive on battlefield
Konstantin Zatulin did not rule that companies sustaining losses from Ukrainian drone attacks may file a collective damage claim against Ukraine
Read more
Swiss conference on Ukraine aimed at discussing Zelensky’s ultimatum 'formula' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed to the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping "clearly articulated that the Chinese side will support the convention of an international conference, which will reflect the interests of both Russia and Ukraine equally and will be based on a large number of ideas and initiatives"
Read more
Helicopter carrying Iranian president crashes due to technical failure — news agency
On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's Eastern Azerbaijan Province
Read more
German defense minister speaks up against any no-fly zones over Ukraine — agency
Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit came out with similar statements
Read more
China appreciates Putin's position on Taiwan — Foreign Ministry
As Wang Yi clarified, Putin reaffirmed his commitment to the "One China" principle in a speech after his election victory
Read more
Envoy to Russia preaches patience in Raisi helicopter crash investigation
"Only at the conclusion of the investigation can we determine whether what happened was because of poor weather, whether it was just an accident or something else entirely. Right now we must be patient," Kazem Jalali stressed
Read more
West alarmed over plummeting support for Zelensky — Russian intelligence
The press bureau drew attention to the fact that history has shown time and again that attempts to retain power using lies and intimidation do not work
Read more
Putin discusses expansion of cooperation with Tashkent over phone with Mirziyoyev
The Russian leader also discussed his upcoming state visit to Uzbekistan with Mirziyoyev, the press service noted
Read more
T-80 tanks help Russian troops advance in Avdeyevka area
"Tanks delivered fire from a distance of 800 meters under constant enemy shelling," Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
No battlefield solution to conflict in Ukraine, says top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto highlighted the need to search for a solution through a ceasefire and talks
Read more
Macron must know that Kiev uses French weapons to commit war crimes — diplomat
According to Miroshnik, the Russian foreign ministry calls for bringing Ukraine’s leadership to responsibility "for violating the norms and principles of humanitarian law"
Read more
West to push for Ukraine deal on their terms, Russia won't bend — Medvedev
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia, unlike the Ukrainian side, had never rejected any negotiations
Read more