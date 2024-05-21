Growth investment in Russian IT solutions expected to double by 2030

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 21. /TASS/. The growth rate of investment in Russian IT solutions will double by 2030, according to forecasts presented by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"Dmitry Chernyshenko stated that it is critical to maintain the current pace of work by collaborating on the implementation of the new national project Data Economy and Digital Transformation. Forecasts indicate that investments in local IT solutions will double by 2030. He expressed confidence that these goals can be reached with continued coordination and intelligent use of digital transformation leaders’ resources" according to a statement from the Deputy Prime Minister's office.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government Dmitry Grigorenko added that the government is currently actively working on the formation of a new national project Data Economy. According to him, the stage of its development with the expert community, business, and heads of digital transformation of most federal departments is already finished.

In turn, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said speaking at the plenary session of the 9th conference "Digital Industry of Industrial Russia" (CIPR) that more than half of Russian companies will switch to using domestic software by the end of the year. "By December, over half of all companies will use domestic software to organize their activities. Although two years ago there were a little more than a third," he said.

Mishustin stressed that over four years, sales of Russian software have more than doubled, and ready-made package solutions have increased fivefold.

According to him, organizations in the electric power industry, oil and gas industry, general mechanical engineering and aircraft manufacturing are actively switching to them, but pharmaceutical production and shipbuilding are still lagging behind.

The Prime Minister recalled that the government, on behalf of the head of state, provides comprehensive assistance to the IT sector, which includes a preferential income tax rate, reduced insurance premium rates, separate preferences for employees and more.