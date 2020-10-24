Number of recovered from coronavirus rises by 2 ,639 per day in Moscow, Deputy Mayor says

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The number of patients recovered from coronavirus increased in Moscow by 2,639 over the past day and reached 287,910, Deputy Mayor of the capital Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Saturday.

"The number of people who recovered in Moscow continues to increase. Over the past day, another 2,639 patients have recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has increased to 287,910," she said.

Recovered residents of Moscow can become plasma donors. People who have recovered from the coronavirus can also become social volunteers and help those who are being treated at home.